Join us at The Great Chefs Event Philadelphia on June 9, 2018
Eat, drink and bring hope to kids fighting cancer. Enjoy a fabulous Saturday afternoon with some delicious food and drinks for the whole family! Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Alex’s Lemonade Stand FoundationFighting childhood cancer, one cup at a time
Our mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Learn more about us »
Lemonade DaysJune 2 – June 10, 2018
Take a stand against childhood cancer in your community. Join thousands of other supporters across the country for our annual tradition of hosting simultaneous summer stands. Sign up today and receive a special kit to spruce up your event!
One Cup At A Time
Make recurring gifts part of your monthly routine by joining our One Cup At a Time program! Your membership even comes with special perks like exclusive email updates. You will be amazed how your impact can grow over time!
Where The Money Goes
ALSF is committed to funding research projects with the most promising outcomes for finding a cure to childhood cancer. Your support fuels that pursuit and empowers all families with kids fighting cancer. View ALSF Funded Projects.
Who You’re Helping: Our Childhood Cancer Heroes
Featured Hero
Amanda Snowbarger
How You’re Helping
- 800 Medical Research Grants Since 2005
- 135 Institutions ALSF funds grants all across the United States and Canada
Join Our Legacy of Hope
Featured Video
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has grown into a Foundation that has raised over $150 million for childhood cancer and funded 800 research projects that have saved the lives of kids fighting cancer with no treatment options left. Learn about our journey.
