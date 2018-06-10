  • Join us at The Great Chefs Event Philadelphia on June 9, 2018

    Eat, drink and bring hope to kids fighting cancer. Enjoy a fabulous Saturday afternoon with some delicious food and drinks for the whole family! Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

  • Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
    Fighting childhood cancer, one cup at a time

    Our mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Learn more about us »

    Hold a stand or event!

  • Lemonade Days
    June 2 – June 10, 2018

    Take a stand against childhood cancer in your community. Join thousands of other supporters across the country for our annual tradition of hosting simultaneous summer stands. Sign up today and receive a special kit to spruce up your event!

  • One Cup At A Time

    Make recurring gifts part of your monthly routine by joining our One Cup At a Time program! Your membership even comes with special perks like exclusive email updates. You will be amazed how your impact can grow over time!

  • Where The Money Goes

    ALSF is committed to funding research projects with the most promising outcomes for finding a cure to childhood cancer. Your support fuels that pursuit and empowers all families with kids fighting cancer. View ALSF Funded Projects.

Who You’re Helping: Our Childhood Cancer Heroes

Featured Hero

Amanda Snowbarger

Amanda was a high school student set on playing college softball when her world suddenly changed. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, putting her dreams on hold while she has treatment to beat the disease and one day return to the field.
How You’re Helping

“The ALSF grant program is helping researchers throughout the country move closer to the day when a cure is a reality...”
  • 800 Medical Research Grants Since 2005
  • 135 Institutions ALSF funds grants all across the United States and Canada

Join Our Legacy of Hope

From Our Blog

June 1, 2018
The Stand That Started It All: An Interview with Alex’s Parents
May 30, 2018
Stepping Behind the Lemonade Stand
May 23, 2018
The First Time We Held an Alex’s Lemonade Stand
May 15, 2018
10 Ways to Make Your School Lemonade Stand Fundraiser a Sweet Success

Featured Video

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has grown into a Foundation that has raised over $150 million for childhood cancer and funded 800 research projects that have saved the lives of kids fighting cancer with no treatment options left. Learn about our journey.

